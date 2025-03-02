32,000 gender-based violence cases reported in Pakistan in 2024: SSDO report

ISLAMABAD - Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to rise across Pakistan, with 32,617 cases reported in 2024, according to a report released by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO).

Despite the alarming number of reported cases, including thousands of incidents of rape, honour killings, and domestic violence, conviction rates remain dismally low while reflecting systemic shortcomings in law enforcement and the courts.

The Mapping Gender-Based Violence in Pakistan 2024 report, released by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), draws on data obtained from provincial police departments through Right of Access to Information (RTI) laws. The findings paint a grim picture of gender-based crimes across the country, with a province-wise breakdown revealing a staggering number of cases and an alarmingly low conviction rate.

Punjab recorded the highest number of gender-based violence cases in 2024, with 26,753 incidents. These included 20,720 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 4,641 rapes, 1,167 domestic violence cases, and 225 honour killings. However, the conviction rates remain abysmally low. Only two convictions were recorded for honour killings, while rape cases saw a conviction rate of just 0.4%. Kidnapping and abduction cases resulted in only 16 convictions, and domestic violence cases saw just three.

A total of 3,397 gender-based violence cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, comprising 943 kidnappings, 258 rapes, 446 domestic violence incidents, and 134 honour killings. Despite the high numbers, only two honour killing cases resulted in convictions, while rape and abduction cases saw just one conviction each. No convictions were recorded for domestic violence.

Sindh recorded 1,781 GBV cases, including 134 honour killings, 243 rapes, 375 domestic violence cases, and 2,645 kidnappings. No convictions were recorded in any category.

Balochistan reported 398 cases, with 32 honour killings, 21 rapes, 185 kidnappings, and 160 domestic violence cases. The province recorded only one conviction for honour killings and none for rape or abduction. However, 25 convictions were reported in domestic violence cases, the highest among all provinces in this category.

In Islamabad, 220 GBV cases were recorded, including 22 honour killings, 176 rapes, and 22 cases of domestic violence. The capital saw no convictions for honour killings or domestic violence, while only seven convictions were recorded in rape cases. Data on abductions in the capital was unavailable.

Despite thousands of cases, Pakistan’s national conviction rate remains dismally low, at just 0.5% for rape and honour killings, 0.1% for kidnapping and abduction, and 1.3% for domestic violence cases.

Experts say the figures expose deep-rooted issues in the justice system. Weak police investigations, lack of forensic evidence, societal stigma, and judicial inefficiencies prevent survivors from getting justice, allowing perpetrators to walk free.

Syed Kausar Abbas, executive director of SSDO, called for urgent reforms to address the crisis.

“The low conviction rates show a complete failure of the system. Survivors deserve justice, but weak investigations and prolonged trials are preventing accountability,” he said.

He urged authorities to improve police training, strengthen evidence collection, and expedite legal proceedings to ensure fair trials.

Shahid Jatoi, Director of Programmes at SSDO, highlighted the need for judicial accountability. He said a conviction rate of 0.5% for rape and honour killings is unacceptable. He said the low numbers indicate serious flaws in investigations and demonstrate the justice system’s failure to prioritise gender-based violence cases.