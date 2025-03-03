Addressing Pakistan’s Economic Crisis

Pakistan’s economy is facing severe challenges, including rising inflation, unemployment, and an escalating debt crisis. The soaring prices of essential commodities have made it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to afford basic necessities. Immediate and effective measures are required to stabilise prices and strengthen local production to reduce dependence on imports.

Another pressing concern is the country’s reliance on external loans. While bailouts from international organisations offer temporary relief, they do not ensure long-term stability. The government must focus on boosting local industries, improving tax collection, and fostering private sector investments to generate sustainable revenue and employment opportunities.

Corruption and financial mismanagement further exacerbate the crisis. Transparency in public spending, accountability in governance, and the digitisation of financial systems are crucial to addressing these issues. Effective anti-corruption measures will ensure that national resources are utilised for development and public welfare.

Investing in human capital through education and skill development is also essential for economic growth. Encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses will create job opportunities and drive economic progress.

Pakistan’s economic challenges are significant, but with strategic reforms and efficient policies, a stable and self-sufficient future is achievable. The government must take decisive action now to secure a prosperous tomorrow.

NOOR UL AIN ZAFAR,

Islamabad.