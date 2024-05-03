Govt to equip agri sector with modern tech: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the agriculture sector will be equipped through research and modern technology in order to reap its true potential in Pakistan.

Speaking during his visit to National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC), Federal Minister Rana Tanveer said the purpose of his visit was to evaluate research standards. “Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. The welfare of farmers and agricultural development are the current government’s top priorities,” he added.

The minister said improving crop yield without quality seed supply is difficult. “The research field holds importance in every aspect of life. The agriculture sector will be equipped with research and modern technology,” he mentioned.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer said the government will provide farmers with all-possible resources. “Ensuring healthy, non-toxic fertilizers for the agricultural revolution through modern technology is a priority,” he affirmed.

He said federal and provincial governments, along with all institutions including research centers, must play their role in development of agriculture sector. “To increase agricultural production per acre, relevant actions should be taken by agricultural experts and scientists,” he emphasized.

Utilizing modern technology to make the country self-sufficient in food is the need of the hour, he said. Pakistan has great potential to increase agricultural production, he added.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer said progress in the agricultural sector will help save the country’s economy through exports. He said the development of scientific methods in agriculture is essential as modern techniques will increase crop yield.

“It is crucial to improve and modernize the economy to uplift the nation. By boosting agriculture, overall economy can be made to grow,” he stated.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer said over 70% of Pakistan’s total population is directly or indirectly related to agriculture.

“Adopting modern technology in the agricultural sector is necessary to ensure sustainable food security and increase crop yield,” he added.

Earlier, NARC Chairman briefed Federal Minister Rana Tanveer about functions of the organisation.