LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced to hold the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon on January 29 in a historic manner. He said this duing prize distribution ceremony of exhibition football match at People’s Football Stadium Lyari under the auspices of Sheen Enterprise Company. Sponsor Shahida Parveen Kayani, Col Jahangir Akhtar, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Jamil Hout, Ghulam Abbas Jamal and others were also present on the occasion. “As long as I am at this position, I will continue to work for the athletes of Karachi at all levels and even after leaving here, the commitment to sports and athletes will continue,” the Commissioner said and added: “The preparations for the marathon have started. Everyone will see that the people of Karachi will break all the marathon records of the world on January 29. Handsome prize money will be allocated for this marathon.” Commissioner Karachi paid great tribute to the successive activities of Karachi Football Club and assured full support to Karachi FC on his behalf.