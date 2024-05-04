CDWP approves 10 development projects

Islamabad - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Friday approved 10 development projects with a total cost of Rs115.458 billion.

The CDWP that met under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan in chair, has approved eight projects worth Rs17.297 billion, while recommended two projects worth Rs98.161 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration. The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, members of the Planning Commission, additional secretary planning, as well as representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda included projects of Agriculture and Food, Energy, Governance, Health, Higher Education, Physical Planning and Housing, Science and Technology, Transport and Communication, Water Resources, Education, Energy Governance, and Industries and Commerce sectors.

A project related to Agriculture and Food sector presented in the meeting namely “Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project (World Bank Assisted)” worth Rs38,360 million recommended to ECNEC for approval. The project aims to enhance the competitiveness, inclusivity, climate resilience, and sustainability of the livestock and aquaculture sectors in Sindh. One of its main objectives is to promote the adoption of Best Management Practices (BMPs) through institutional strengthening in these sectors.

A project related to energy sector presented in the meeting namely “765/500/220/132kV Islamabad West Substation (Revised)” worth Rs59, 801 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project was proposed to be funded by the World Bank as part of the National Transmission and Modernisation Project Phase-I, alongwith NTDC’s own equity. Its aim is to establish a 765/500/220/132 kV substation in Islamabad West, accompanied by relevant transmission lines, to meet the increasing power demands in the areas under Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO). Additionally, the grid station will facilitate distribution of power from various sources including Suki Kinari, Tarbela 5th extension, and Dasu hydroelectric power projects to the National Grid

Two projects related to governance sector approved in the meeting namely “Modernisation and Upgradation of Pakistan Mint Phase-II (Revised)” worth Rs2,479.212 million was accorded approval by the forum. The sponsoring and implementation agency of the project will be Finance Division.

Another project of governance sector was presented namely “Project Management, Technical Assistance, and Institutional Strengthening through Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan – Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP)” worth Rs2,380 million accorded approval by the CDWP forum. The sponsoring and implementation agency is Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. The proposed project will be financed through World Bank’s loan amounting to $8.5 million.

During the meeting, five projects related to Physical Planning and Housing sector were discussed in detail. Notably, the “Smart Environmental Sanitation System and Landfill Project - Gwadar (Revised)” worth Rs3,277.160 million was approved. The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) will be executing agency as well as implementing in collaboration with the Chinese government, operating under the auspices of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second project in the same sector of physical planning and housing was namely “Project Management Unit for construction of Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Babu Sabu, Lahore (Revised)” with a cost of Rs78.492 million was approved by the forum. Following to that the project “Capacity Building Project for performance improvement of the Lahore and Faisalabad Water and Sanitation Agencies, Punjab” worth Rs4,238.850 million was presented and approved. Additionally, the fourth project, addressing post-flood 2022 reconstruction in Balochistan, focused on “Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Public Health Engineering /Water Supply Infrastructure Sector)” with a cost of Rs2,800 million accorded approval in the meeting. The fifth project, “Construction of Audit House, Lahore,” worth Rs1,528.931 million, also got approval by the forum following thorough deliberation.

A project related to Science and Technology sector presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore (Revised)” worth Rs515 million approved by the CDWP after detail discussion.