Durefishan Saleem announced as Garnier Color Naturals spokesperson

LAHORE - Expanding beyond her stature as the next big sensation of the Pakistani entertainment indus­try, Durefishan Saleem is now set to become the official spokesper­son for one of the leading beauty and hair care brands of the world, Garnier Color Naturals. In this role, Durefishan will be the face of the creative campaign high­lighting Garnier’s color range, which embodies the concept of embracing new beginnings.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Garnier,” says Durefishan. “I’ve long ad­mired the brand’s innovation and dedication to beauty, and I look forward to sharing my passion for self-expression and exploring new trends with everyone.”

Her journey to stardom began with her debut in “Dil Ruba,” and she has since captivated audienc­es with diverse roles in “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,” “JaisayAapki Marzi,” “Ishq Murshid,” and Khaie. Her exceptional talent has garnered widespread recognition, includ­ing a nomination for Best Emerg­ing Talent at the 20th Lux Style Awards in 2021 and two nomina­tions for Best TV Actress in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, Durefis­han co-hosted the prestigious Lux Style Awards ceremony in 2023 along­side indus­try veterans. “We are thrilled to welcome Du­refishan to the Garnier family, “stated Qawi Naseer, Coun­try Managing Director at L’Oréal Pakistan. “Her talent, values, and connection with the public perfectly embody the spirit of Garnier Color Naturals. Durefis­han’s intelligence, confidence, and strength resonate with our brand values, and we are confi­dent that this partnership will be a resounding success.”

Beyond her captivating per­formances, Durefishan is a vocal advocate for social causes, par­ticularly women’s empowerment and the importance of consent. She utilizes her platform to raise awareness about crucial issues, promote healthy relationships, and champion a more just and equitable world. Durefishan’s cap­tivating presence and unwavering commitment to social responsibil­ity make her a perfect fit for Gar­nier Color Naturals. This exciting partnership marks the beginning of a memorable journey for both the brand and the talented actress.