Durefishan Saleem announced as Garnier Color Naturals spokesperson

LAHORE - Expanding beyond her stature as the next big sensation of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Durefishan Saleem is now set to become the official spokesperson for one of the leading beauty and hair care brands of the world, Garnier Color Naturals. In this role, Durefishan will be the face of the creative campaign highlighting Garnier’s color range, which embodies the concept of embracing new beginnings.
“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Garnier,” says Durefishan. “I’ve long admired the brand’s innovation and dedication to beauty, and I look forward to sharing my passion for self-expression and exploring new trends with everyone.”
Her journey to stardom began with her debut in “Dil Ruba,” and she has since captivated audiences with diverse roles in “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,” “JaisayAapki Marzi,” “Ishq Murshid,” and Khaie. Her exceptional talent has garnered widespread recognition, including a nomination for Best Emerging Talent at the 20th Lux Style Awards in 2021 and two nominations for Best TV Actress in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, Durefishan co-hosted the prestigious Lux Style Awards ceremony in 2023 alongside industry veterans. “We are thrilled to welcome Durefishan to the Garnier family, “stated Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director at L’Oréal Pakistan. “Her talent, values, and connection with the public perfectly embody the spirit of Garnier Color Naturals. Durefishan’s intelligence, confidence, and strength resonate with our brand values, and we are confident that this partnership will be a resounding success.”
Beyond her captivating performances, Durefishan is a vocal advocate for social causes, particularly women’s empowerment and the importance of consent. She utilizes her platform to raise awareness about crucial issues, promote healthy relationships, and champion a more just and equitable world. Durefishan’s captivating presence and unwavering commitment to social responsibility make her a perfect fit for Garnier Color Naturals. This exciting partnership marks the beginning of a memorable journey for both the brand and the talented actress.