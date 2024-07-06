Woman shot dead by uncle for so-called honour in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A man killed his niece over character suspicions in Kot Momin area, here on Friday. The police said that Ejaz (45), a resident of Kot Momin, was suspicious about the character of his niece Nazia (28). On the day of the incident, he shot her dead. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for legal requirements. The police concerned arrested the killer within few hours of the incident and started investigation.

MAN GUNNED DOWN BY RELATIVE

A man was killed by his close relative over old family enmities here at Kot Naja area on Friday. Laxiaan police said that Muhammad Sikandar (44) resident of Kot Naja had an old enmity with his relative Javed Iqbal (49) resident of the same locality. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words which raged Javed to open fire at Sikandar, killing him on the spot. Further investigation was underway.

MAN KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A man died in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding dumper here under the jurisdiction of Silanwali police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Khan (55) resident of 137 NB was heading to his native town from 126 NB after his job time. When he reached near his native area, his bike hit with a dumper. Resultantly, he died on the spot. Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

KILLER OF TWO ARRESTED

The Kot Momin police on Friday arrest an alleged killer of two persons. The police raided at different localities and arrested Taimoor (34), a resident of Kot Momin, who had killed Bilal and Ali on some domestic matters few days ago and fled the scene. The police arrested him and sent him behind bars.