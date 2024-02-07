Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Nutrition awakening

February 07, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

In the media, we’ve witnessed distressing reports of infant and child deaths in Tharparkar due to insufficient nutrition – a stark and disheartening reality in the 21st century. However, a less vis­ible concern lies in urban areas, where reliance on processed, vita­min-deficient foods poses a silent threat. The consumption of nutri­tionally inadequate food not only hampers current well-being but also jeopardises the future pro­ductivity and development of the upcoming generation.

The repercussions of this di­etary pattern include stunted growth, hindering children from reaching their full potential in both height and cognitive devel­opment. Malnutrition-induced ail­ments further exacerbate the situ­ation, threatening the health and future capabilities of the youth. If this trajectory persists, the forth­coming generation may become a burden on Pakistan rather than contributing to its progress.

It’s imperative to devise strate­gic interventions that address both the immediate crisis in Tharparkar and the subtle, widespread malnu­trition in urban areas. Focusing on nutrition education, promoting lo­cally sourced and balanced diets, and establishing support systems can help steer the country away from the impending darkness. 

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.

