Nutrition awakening

In the media, we’ve witnessed distressing reports of infant and child deaths in Tharparkar due to insufficient nutrition – a stark and disheartening reality in the 21st century. However, a less visible concern lies in urban areas, where reliance on processed, vitamin-deficient foods poses a silent threat. The consumption of nutritionally inadequate food not only hampers current well-being but also jeopardises the future productivity and development of the upcoming generation.
The repercussions of this dietary pattern include stunted growth, hindering children from reaching their full potential in both height and cognitive development. Malnutrition-induced ailments further exacerbate the situation, threatening the health and future capabilities of the youth. If this trajectory persists, the forthcoming generation may become a burden on Pakistan rather than contributing to its progress.
It’s imperative to devise strategic interventions that address both the immediate crisis in Tharparkar and the subtle, widespread malnutrition in urban areas. Focusing on nutrition education, promoting locally sourced and balanced diets, and establishing support systems can help steer the country away from the impending darkness.
UMAMA RAJPUT,
Sukkur.