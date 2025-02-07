Kashmir Solidarity Walk organized at NIPA Lahore

To express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, participants of the Mid-Career Management Course, in collaboration with the Senior Management Course, organized a Kashmir Solidarity Walk at NIPA Lahore. The event commenced with a one-minute silence to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris enduring relentless atrocities under Indian occupation.

Participants highlighted the Kashmir freedom struggle through passionate speeches and poetry recitations, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the cause. A documentary depicting the historical and current situation in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir was also screened.

The Kashmir dispute dates back to 1947, when India forcibly occupied the region. Since then, Kashmiris have resisted Indian rule. On August 5, 2019, India revoked Article 370, stripping Kashmir of its special status, intensifying oppression. Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren, advocating for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.