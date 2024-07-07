Havaldar Lalak Jan's martyrdom anniversary today

The 25th anniversary of martyrdom of Kargil hero Havaldar , Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed on Sunday (today).

The armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have paid rich tribute to Havaldar Shaheed.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement, “on this day, Havildar demonstrated unwavering courage and selflessness, laying down his life in the line of duty during the Kargil conflict in 1999.”

It said valour and altruism of Havaldar continues to inspire future generations of brave soldiers.

The highest honour is bestowed upon those who sacrifice their lives for the nation's defence.

The statement added the nation remains forever grateful to its valiant soldiers for their unwavering commitment to protecting the motherland at all costs.

It may be recalled that Havaldar was serving in the Northern Light Infantry when the Kargil War broke out. He volunteered to be deployed on the front lines in May 1999. His post came under repeated attacks from the Indian Army but he bravely repulse them. He martyred on July 7, 1999, after he sustained serious injuries from the heavy pounding on his positions by the Indian Army.