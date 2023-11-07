Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Unity Foods, Pakistan Environment Trust join forces to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

PR
November 07, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Unity Foods Limited (UFL) and its affiliated companies have embarked on a transformative journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future. In a landmark initiative, UFL has teamed up with the Pakistan Environment Trust (PET) to commit to achieving net zero emissions by the year 2050, solidifying their dedication to combat climate change and reduce their carbon footprint.
UFL and PET have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that encompasses a multi-faceted strategy to decarbonize their operations and foster responsible environmental practices. The strategy includes conducting a Comprehensive Emission Assessment to conduct a thorough evaluation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all three scopes—Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3. This in-depth assessment will serve as the cornerstone of the decarbonization strategy, providing a clear and data-driven perspective on the carbon footprint.
The alliance between UFL and PET also extends to a steadfast commitment to Science-Based Targets (SBTi). By aligning their goals with the latest scientific recommendations and industry standards, UFL and PET aim to ensure that their decarbonization efforts are not only ambitious but also grounded in validated methodologies. Further, by embracing the SBTi framework, UFL and PET are laying the groundwork for consistent investments in decarbonization measures. This structured approach enhances the effectiveness of their efforts and ensures a clear pathway for financial and resource allocation, supporting long-term sustainability in their journey towards Net Zero emissions.

