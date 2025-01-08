Greatest Wealth is Health

“It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver,” wrote Mahatma Gandhi.

In my childhood, I often wondered why people said, “Health is wealth,” when wealth could seemingly buy good health. However, after the tragic demise of Michael Jackson, the world’s greatest singer, songwriter, and dancer, due to acute propofol intoxication on June 25, 2009—despite his efforts to live 150 years and his appointment of 12 doctors for daily examinations—I am certain the adage is true: health is indeed a great wealth.

As a Pakistani nationalist, it pains me to see our nation plagued by deadly diseases and countless other long-standing issues. Living in Pakistan often feels like being part of a warring nation. Here, medicine is almost treated as food, with a significant proportion of the population relying on it at least twice, if not thrice, a day.

In our country, it is government hospitals—not supermarkets or malls—that resemble bustling bazaars, perpetually overcrowded with patients. Those fortunate enough to afford the eye-watering bills of private hospitals are blessed, while others must endure the heart-wrenching struggle for something as basic as a stretcher in public hospitals. Among the most prevalent and fatal diseases in Pakistan are diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

Pakistan ranks third globally in diabetes prevalence among adults, following China and India. In 2021, the country recorded the highest casualty rate from diabetes complications under the age of 60. By 2022, 26.7% of adults—about 33 million people—had diabetes. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has warned this figure could nearly double to 62 million by 2045 if timely precautionary measures are not taken. The rising diabetes rate in Pakistan is driven by factors such as the replacement of traditional diets with processed, sugary foods, unhealthy eating habits rich in saturated fats, sedentary lifestyles, reluctance to exercise, and limited recreational spaces. We can counter this trend by promoting healthy eating—incorporating fruits and vegetables—exercising regularly, getting 7–8 hours of sleep, managing stress, taking prescribed medications, and visiting doctors routinely.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is another colossal threat in Pakistan, with high rates of incidence and mortality. Cardiac arrests have become alarmingly more common in recent years. According to the latest WHO data, 240,720 Pakistanis succumbed to coronary heart disease in 2020, accounting for 16.49% of all deaths. Pakistan ranks 30th globally in heart disease prevalence, with 193.56 deaths per 100,000 people. Unless the Ministry of National Health Services takes immediate preventive action, this trend will likely continue to worsen.

Unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco and alcohol use, high blood pressure, and stress are major contributors to CVD in Pakistan. Preventing this disease requires maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, weight control, cholesterol management, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and quitting smoking and alcohol. Cancer is yet another significant public health issue in Pakistan, claiming around 100,000 lives and affecting over 140,000 people annually. It is one of the cruellest diseases, sparing neither adults nor children. Common cancers in Pakistan include breast, oral, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancer.

The fight against cancer demands long-term planning, the recruitment of competent doctors, and the strict implementation of policies. Hospitals should replicate the treatment methods of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for better outcomes. Public awareness campaigns, international collaborations for funding, and lifting restrictions on medical imports could also help alleviate Pakistan’s cancer burden.

For those who prioritise wealth over health, Thomas Fuller’s words serve as a stark reminder: “Health is not valued till sickness comes.” Humans often fail to appreciate what they have until it is lost. Without experiencing illness, one cannot truly understand the value of health.

Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country with over 240 million people, has grappled with countless challenges since its inception in 1947—poverty, inflation, unemployment, diseases, corruption, terrorism, and more. To address these issues, we must stop solely blaming successive governments. Instead, we should play our individual roles in advancing the nation. Only by uniting—because, as the saying goes, “Unity is strength”—can we hope to transform Pakistan into one of the world’s leading nations.

Ahmad Malick

The writer is a writer based in Lahore and can be reached at malickahmed297@gmail.com