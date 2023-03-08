Share:

ISLAMABAD-Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) always remained at the forefront to assist the community in humanitarian disaster, Corona outbreak and flood relief efforts. The company has extensively provided succor to flood victims as part of its CSR program.

MD&CEO Fauji Fertilizer Company, Sarfraz Ahmed Rehman visited Mirpur Mathelo and Goth Machhi to hand over recently constructed houses to flood affectees as part of Flood Relief Rehabilitation drive. Affectees lauded the spellbinding contributions of FFC and appreciated their concerted efforts towards community uplift. MD&CEO also inaugurated Girls Section of Sona Public School & College, Mirpur Mathelo, with a vision to provide better education facilities in the area. He also inaugurated a RO plant at a cost of Rs. 3.5 million for the underprivileged community at Basti Varand. He proudly shared that FFC has always preferred investing in the community and has therefore spent huge amounts to enhance health, education and sport facilities in the rural areas of Goth Machhi and Mirpur Mathelo.