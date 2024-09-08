Gunmen injure ex-minister’s son in Kohat

Kohat - The son of former provincial minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Amjad Khan Afridi was injured in an armed attack on his farmhouse in Kohat district. A statement from the PPP said that Babar Azeem Afridi, who had previously run for tehsil chairman in Kohat, was taken to the hospital following the incident. Condemning the attack, Amjad Afridi criticized the PTI government for its failure to maintain law and order. He said that such acts of violence would not intimidate the PPP, and the party would continue to advocate for truth.

He also called for a transparent investigation, claiming that “the attack stemmed from political rivals’ fear of the PPP’s growing popularity in the area.”