IG reviews security amid rising cases of police involvement in citizens’ abduction

ISLAMABAD - IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Sunday chaired a high-level security meeting amid increasing cases of alleged police involvement in abduction of citizens from the jurisdiction of the capital territory police.

The meeting held at the Safe City headquarters here was attended by DIGs, SSPs and Zonal SPs. DIG Islamabad, DIG Safe City and DIG Security briefed the meeting about the crime control measures in the city. They also apprised the participants of the meeting about the performance of respective sections. The IG directed to strive hard to control the crime.

The meeting comes at a time when the personnel of Islamabad police themselves are allegedly involved in the crime. A kidnapping case was registered, second in less than two-week time, against unidentified officials of Islamabad police more than two months after they allegedly picked up a citizen from the rural area of the federal capital.

The case has been registered at the Bhara Kahu police station on a complaint lodged by one Sanaullah. The complainant, in the FIR, stated that two vehicles of police along with some private cars abducted his brother from the house of a relative at 17 Meel.

Sanaullah, a wholesale cloth dealer, said his brother Wasidullah had come to Islamabad from Bannu and was staying with a relative when he was abducted by a police team riding official vehicles. He said personnel of Bhara Kahu police station were also part of the raiding team which had come along with private cars on December 31, 2024.

Initially, Sanaullah was refused an FIR, however, he then approached senior officers seeking registration of a case, but got no positive response from anyone of them.

Later, he approached some influential persons from KP and after a few days came to know that the Bhara Kahu police had registered a kidnapping case on March 7.

According to the FIR, Sanaullah’s brother had come to Islamabad to purchase land and was also carrying cash. Wasidullah had met a number of people to purchase land but at noon on Dec 31, unidentified policemen in uniform and police vehicles along with some private cars took him away from his relative’s house. His relative and some other people in the area were witness to the kidnapping, he added.

This is the second such case in less than two weeks time.