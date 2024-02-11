Launching ceremony of PEC Complex held

KARACHI - MoU signing/launching ceremony of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Complex was held in DHA City Karachi yesterday. Distinguished guests included Rector NUTECH, Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz, HI (M), Chairman PEC, Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Vice Chairman PEC (Sindh) Engr Mukhtar Ali Shaikh, members of PEC, Regional Building Committee, consultants, builders, developers of DEFCLARIA and ABAD group. Participants regarded the event/project a stepping stone towards progress, positivity and optimism. PEC officials assured the audience that PEC will commence construction work shortly for which Rs1 billion haave already been allocated. Chairman PEC and Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz expressed their satisfaction & gratitude for collaboration between engineering fraternity and DHA City.