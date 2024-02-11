Sunday, February 11, 2024
Launching ceremony of PEC Complex held

February 11, 2024
KARACHI   -   MoU sign­ing/launching ceremony of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Complex was held in DHA City Karachi yesterday. Distinguished guests included Rector NUTECH, Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz, HI (M), Chair­man PEC, Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Vice Chairman PEC (Sindh) Engr Mukhtar Ali Shaikh, members of PEC, Re­gional Building Committee, consultants, builders, develop­ers of DEFCLARIA and ABAD group. Participants regarded the event/project a stepping stone towards progress, posi­tivity and optimism. PEC offi­cials assured the audience that PEC will commence construc­tion work shortly for which Rs1 billion haave already been allocated. Chairman PEC and Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz ex­pressed their satisfaction & gratitude for collaboration be­tween engineering fraternity and DHA City.

