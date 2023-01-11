Share:

LAHORE - M&P is an authorised distributor and service provider of HP Inc in Pakistan. At Future Fest 2023, undoubtedly the biggest technology event in Pakistan, the App of HP Shop Pakistan was launched that is available at Google Play Store to download free and online portal www.hpshop.pk. Through this app, consumers can compare prices and features of different models to help in their purchase decisions, it offers multiple payment modes such as Mobile Wallets, Cards, Bank transfers, RTGS payments and Buy Now-Pay Later options etc. plus it offers free nationwide shipping. Furthermore, it assures you that HP Laptop is unopened, factory sealed and you are the first one to unbox it. You can conveniently claim the warranty locally from any M&P HP Service Centers located nationwide where certified engineers replace the faulty parts with genuine parts without any charges.