Saturday, May 11, 2024
Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Excise and Taxation Department has completed preparations for the campaign against unregistered vehicles and tax evaders. Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced the commence­ment of the campaign targeting individuals using counterfeit number plates, unregistered vehicles, and tax evaders, a communique said on Friday. He urged the public to promptly acquire their number plates from the City Excise Office to prevent inconvenience. He emphasized that citizens, who have not paid their vehicle taxes should do so promptly, and those, who have not renewed their vehicle registration should complete the renewal process without delay.

