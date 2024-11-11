Second round of Raiwind Ijtema ends with special prayer

LAHORE - The second phase of the Raiwind Ijtema 2024 concluded with special prayer, led by Maulana Ibrahim, here on Sunday . Following the prayer, thousands of participants began their journey home, with traffic management converting Raiwind Road to a one-way route to facilitate smoother traffic flow. Special arrangements were made at Raiwind railway station to manage the high volume of travelers, with all trains instructed to make stops at the station for the convenience of Ijtema attendees. DSP Samia Sultan, along with senior Railway Police officials, inspected the security arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly departure. The annual international gathering attracts thousands of delegates from across Pakistan and beyond, aiming to foster unity and strengthen the faith of participants. The ijtema serves as a pivotal platform for spiritual uplift, discussion of Islamic teachings, and collective prayers. It brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of faith, unity, and community. The local community and authorities displayed enthusiasm and were well prepared to ensure a successful and enriching experience for all participants. Meanwhile, the Lahore Traffic Police successfully managed the departure of attendees from the 2024 Raiwind annual tablighi Ijtema phase 2, ensuring smooth operations and efficient traffic management throughout the event. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar commended the efforts of her team, especially acknowledging the hard work of SP Shehzad Khan and the entire team. CTO Lahore praised officers at all levels, from constables to senior officials, for their dedicated performance. She extended gratitude to both citizens and the media for their cooperation and appreciation of the organised arrangements that facilitated a safe and orderly exit for participants. Over 1,000 traffic officers and personnel were deployed to manage the flow and security, allowing the entire process to be handled effectively. As part of the final measures, routes leading to Raiwind Road, temporarily closed for regular traffic, are now being reopened, restoring normal flow across the city. CTO Athar highlighted the teamwork that ensured successful management, stating that the police are committed to providing efficient traffic management for all events impacting city mobility.

Major crackdown on transport amid rising smog levels

Amid worsening smog and environmental pollution, the Environmental Protection Department, in collaboration with the district administration and police, has launched a major operation against transport laws violators in Lahore. Raids were conducted at bus terminals along Bund Road, where vehicles emitting excessive smoke were ticketed, and 24 vehicles were impounded for breaching regulations.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Department inspected emissions from passenger buses and took strict action against those violating environmental standards.

Environmental Protection Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said that such actions would continue, and strict measures would be taken against those failing to comply with the environmental regulations.