Thursday, June 13, 2024
Defence budget goes up by 15.64pc to Rs2.122tr

Tahir Niaz
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The government aims to spend Rs2.122 trillion on defence over the next financial year, which is around 16 percent higher than the revised allocation for the outgoing year.

The defence budget makes up nearly 1.71pc of the GDP for the next financial year, the budget documents for the 2024-25 fiscal year show.

Rupees 1.69 trillion have been allocated for defence affairs and services. A breakdown of the latest allocation reveals that the Pakistan Army got Rs1009 billion of the total budget, followed by Pakistan Air Force Rs451 billion, and Pakistan Navy Rs230 billion. An amount of Rs 20 billion has been earmarked for Green Pakistan Initiative.

Furthermore, Rs 400 million have been earmarked for “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles System for Law Enforcement, Emergency Search and & Rescue and Pollution Control Mission” under the defence-related PSDP for the upcoming fiscal year.

MPA Amina Hassan Sheikh holds meeting with CSJ delegation

It is to be mentioned here that the government last financial year had earmarked Rs1.804 trillion for defence sector. Rs1.57 trillion were allocated for defence affairs and services. However, it was later revised higher to Rs1.59tr.

