CTP providing 24/7 licencing facilities at Race Course Traffic HQ: CTO

RAWALPINDI - The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Rawalpindi, Taimur Khan, announced on Sunday that the City Traffic Police (CTP) were now providing licensing facilities to citizens round the clock at the Traffic Headquarters Race Course. He highlighted the amendment of Rule 9-3 in the Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969, aiming to streamline the licensing process. According to Khan, the amendment significantly reduces the time required for obtaining a driving license from six weeks to just 15 days. He emphasized that citizens failing the driving and sign test could retake the test after a 15-day period, as per the orders of Additional Inspector General (IG) Traffic, Mirza Faran Baig. Previously, individuals failing the driving test had to wait six weeks for retesting. However, Khan noted that with the process now streamlined, this waiting period has been drastically reduced. He underscored the importance of timely acquisition of driving licenses, reiterating that driving without a valid license is strictly prohibited on the roads, with offenders subject to a Rs 2000 fine. Additionally, Khan appealed to parents, urging them not to permit individuals below the age of 18 to operate vehicles, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal driving requirements for road safety.