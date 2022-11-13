Share:

LAHORE - Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that peace and political stability are important for country’s economic growth. Addresses a press conference here on Saturday, Ashrafi said that the Saudi Crown Prince is coming on a visit to Pakistan and he welcomes his visit adding that according to the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistani nation and scholars of all schools of thought would welcome him. He said that all the agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be fulfilled. Ashrafi said that he welcomes the government’s withdrawal of the appeal against Riba and he would help the government in all possible ways in elimination of Riba. He mentioned that the government is determined to end the usury system in the country adding that it wants to bring this system on such a track that it will be eliminated from the country as soon as possible. He said that all economic problems of the country would be solved. The government is trying to rehabilitate the flood victims on its own adding “We should also play part.” Ashrafi said, “As the winter season has come, all the political and religious parties of the country should come forward to help the flood victims.” “We appeal all the religious, political parties and media to play their role for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people,” he added. He said that Arshad Sharif is the martyr of the entire Pakistani nation, attempts are being made to politicize his death adding if anyone has evidence regarding the murder of Arshad,he should move to the Supreme Court.