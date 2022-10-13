Share:

ISLAMABAD-“October 6, Armed Forces Day, in Egypt is like 23rd March in Pakistan. Apart from holding a grand parade, we also celebrate the day with a national holiday. It is the most event filled day of our yearly calendar. The morning starts with a parade followed by television channels playing patriotic songs, airing documentaries, special dramas and holding events whereas the cities all over Egypt are ostentatiously dressed, same as it is done here in Pakistan,” explains an Egyptian diplomat attending the event to mark the 49th Anniversary of Great October War victory - Egyptian Armed Force Day held a Sheesh Mahal Hall, Serena Hotel Islamabad.

Uniformed officers from Pakistan Air Force, displaying their badge of honour could be spotted in their blue starched uniforms deeply engrossed in conversation with their counterparts in the likes of defense attachés of friendly countries and other military personnel impeccably coiffured with gold and silver medals smartly buttoned on their white and khaki crisp national liveries. A few omnipresent ambassadors, Charge de Affairs and Deputy Head of Mission in minority were mingling with the crème de la crem of Islamabad. It is a rarity to see a 3-star officer to be the chief guest on any diplomatic event, but this was their day and Air Marshal, Irfan Ahmad HI (M), Deputy Chief of Air Staff (projects) was invited by the master of the ceremony to deliver his speech as the chief guest of the event.

October 6 war had a lasting impact which was fought to capture the Bar-Lev Line and for the Egyptian army, it was no small feat, crossing with valour the SUEZ Canal, culminating in the capture of the Bar-lev Line and making the Israelis to meet their waterloo. This day honours the martyrs and celebrates the victory. It was the then President Anwar Sadat who launched a surprise attack to reclaim the territory. The war ended with a cease-fire mediated by the United States and eventually this led to a peace treaty in 1979 between Israel and Egypt.

However, President Sadat paid the price for the peace treaty with his life. In 1981, on 6th October during Armed Forces Day celebration, the President was assassinated along with many other high-ranking officials, thus becoming A Fallen Hero. Another memorable association attached is the establishment of the 6th October Governorate which was named to honour the war victory. However, it was later merged in 2008.

The foyer of Sheesh Mahal in one corner showcased the Egyptian artefacts attracting a lot of guests to appreciate the Egyptian archaeological history before entering the main hall. The gossip of the day was the name expected to be announced for the new army chief and all bets were on as to name out the winner for the slot of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff and Chief of Army Staff. The announcement date from the diplomatic pundits was anomalously agreed. “It will be between 10th and 15th of November,” said one European diplomat oozing confidence in his claim.

After the speeches were done with, it was time to move to the patio and the foyer where the food was being served. It was quite big a spread by all counts but opting for Pakistani cuisine when there are Egyptian delicacies on display is like missing the forest for the trees.

To do justice with the taste buds, it was a must to seek help from an Egyptian friend in attendance who can walk through the aromatic and appetising cuisine placed in cauldrons. The first stop was at Koshari, a traditional Egyptian staple dish containing rice, lentils, pasta, tomato sauce and chickpeas. It was more like a hors d oeuvre as there was more than meets the eye. Fattah spiced boiled lamb or beef, served over a bed of rice and toasted pita bread and the meat was pulverized, it was divine. Batata Harra, a vegetable dish which I was told originates from Lebanon and Syria was cooked in olive oil. Potatoes, red peppers, coriander, chilli, Batata Harra can be baptized as gourmand food. One very interesting snack which many Pakistani guests had filled their plates with was Masur Dailor Bor, a Pakistani pakora doppelganger. However, once put to taste, it was a mixture of red finely grounded lentil and rice and fried in mustard oil. The full lamb roast is quite a popular dish in Egypt. The taste buds were not ready for what was to come their way. Placed in a big silver platter, it was nothing less than a treat to the palettes, piece de resistance hands down. The meat smashing in the mouth as each component fighting to take center stage, it rolled effortlessly off the mouth onto the tongue. The kick of umami wrapped in brown rice, raisins and nuts cooked with Egyptian herbs left the guests awestruck with flavours. “It is also a very popular dish in the Middle East with different names and different ingredients but always garnished with nuts and raisins,” my food companion informed as we reached the last stop.