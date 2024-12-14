Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival shines in Gilgit

GILGIT - The Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival brought together creativity and culture at the Serena Hotel on December 11, 2024. Hosted by WWF-Pakistan, the event aligned with International Mountain Day, spotlighting the unique beauty, challenges, and resilience of mountain communities. This annual festival has emerged as a vital platform for aspiring filmmakers, blending storytelling with impactful messages to address critical environmental and social issues.

This year’s theme, ‘Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future – Innovation, Adaptation, and Youth,’ brought to light the resilience and creativity of Pakistan’s mountainous regions. Short films and documentaries tackled topics ranging from sustainable agriculture to climate change adaptation, captivating an audience that included government officials, community leaders, and filmmakers.

The festival drew a distinguished line-up of guests, including the Minister for Tourism, Gilgit-Baltistan, Additional Chief Secretary, GB, and other senior officials from the Gilgit Development Authority and Tourism Department. Representatives from WWF-Pakistan, Ismaili Civic, and partner organisations also graced the event, showcasing a collective commitment to environmental advocacy and youth empowerment. Their presence emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by mountain communities.

The screenings were the heart of the event, featuring a diverse range of short films and documentaries. Each entry showcased the innovative spirit of young filmmakers, combining artistic expression with meaningful narratives. Films explored innovative solutions to environmental challenges, youth-led initiatives, and the cultural richness of Gilgit-Baltistan. Judges praised the participants for their ability to weave impactful stories while shedding light on critical issues.

Amid the vibrant energy and creative showcase, the Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival reaffirmed its mission to educate, inspire, and celebrate. By uniting diverse stakeholders, it highlighted the transformative power of collaboration in advancing sustainable development and preserving cultural heritage. As Nisar Ahmed, Manager of Communications at WWF Pakistan, shared with The Nation, “This festival is not just about films; it’s about connecting people and ideas to create a better future.”

The event’s success highlighted the transformative role of art and advocacy in addressing environmental and social challenges. With each passing year, the Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival continues to grow as a beacon of hope, celebrating the mountains, their people, and their stories.