NADRA DG dismissed over fake MBA degree

RAWALPINDI - The Director General (DG) of NADRA, Zulfiqar Ahmed, has been dismissed from his position after being found guilty of possessing a fake MBA degree. According to reports, the president of the American university that allegedly issued the degree did not exist. Additionally, discrepancies were found in his BBA degree, as the name of the college was different at the time the degree was issued. At NADRA’s request, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted an inquiry into the matter. However, Zulfiqar Ahmed failed to provide a satisfactory response to a show-cause notice issued by NADRA, leading to his termination.