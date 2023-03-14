Share:

LAHORE - The Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi, His Excellency Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, has said that the Karachi Games have provided a great opportunity for many new athletes, both male and female, to prove their abilities in these games.

“The high performances that have been shown in various sports are commendable, especially the performance of women players in the game of softball has impressed me a lot,” the CG said. On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Secretary SFP Asif Azeem, Saleem Tajik, Waseem Hashmi, Zeeshan Merchant, M Nasir and others were also present. District Central beat District East by 11 runs in a one-sided final to lift the title of the Karachi Games Softball event