‘Zamung Kor’ campus holds Independence Day event

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Zamung Kor, Dera Ismail Khan Campus has organized a ceremony to mark 77th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah and Maj. Zahid of Pak-Army were the chief guests of the ceremony. The state children, studying in the Zamung Kor, sang patriotic songs and presented tableaus related to Independence Day.

Addressing the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas highlighted the importance of Independence Day. He said, “We should play our due role for making the country’s future bright along with the celebrations of Independence Day.”

Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup organised

The District Sports Office (DSO) organized the ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup-2024’ and a flag hoisting ceremony at Ratta Kulach Stadium on Wednesday to mark the 77th Independence Day.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Faisal Habib and District Youth Officer (DYO) Jabbar Ghani inaugurated the event by hoisting the national flag.

The ceremony was attended by Superintendent of Sports Office Ismail, Arif Qureshi, and numerous attendees, including players from various games. Participants also performed a traditional dance to the beat of Dhol.

The ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup’ featured the top eight cricket teams from the district.

In the final match, the PCCA-Junior Cricket Club defeated the Shera-Junior team by 10 runs. PCCA-Junior, batting first, scored 165 runs in 20 overs, with Usman Maya leading with 70 runs. The Shera-Junior team was restricted to 155 runs in their innings.

DSO Faisal Habib concluded the event by distributing trophies to the captains of the winning and runner-up teams.