Rupee gains 9 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday gained 9 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.59. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.6 and Rs280.5, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs3.06 to close at Rs298.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa and closed at Rs1.76, whereas a decrease of Rs1.71 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.55 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs356.26. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 and 3 paisa to close at Rs75.82 and Rs74.23, respectively.