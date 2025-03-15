Saturday, March 15, 2025
Indian songs, dances banned across Punjab’s educational institutes

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Punjab Higher Education Commission has banned Indian songs and dances, along with other ‘immoral and obscene activities’, in all government and private colleges across the province. A circular was issued to college directors and Principals, stating that such activities are prohibited at sports events, fun fairs and that vulgar clothing and language will also not be tolerated.

The commission emphasized that the administration’s responsibility is to provide education and training to students, and warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate this ban in the future.

