ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan needed 20 more years to learn politics. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation, maintained that Imran Khan’s politics has reached its end. “It seems that Imran Khan will boycott the upcoming National Assembly elections. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is Imran Khan’s source of loot and plunder,” he alleged. Kundi said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had still not been dissolved “which means maintaining the continuity of corruption in the province.” The Punjab Assembly led by the PTI has already been dissolved and PTI says the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved soon. Kundi said Khan’s politics was alive only in the media. “A large number of PTI members of the National Assembly will not resign,” he added.