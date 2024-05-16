Pakistan, China agree to fast-track mega projects

Foreign ministers agree to expedite ML-1 Railway Line, Gwadar Port, Karakoram Highway projects Chinese FM says relationship between Islamabad, Beijing serves as a pillar for regional peace Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to bringing perpetrators of Shangla terrorist attack to justice.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China Wednesday agreed to expedite the advancement of several key projects including the ML-1 railway line, Gwadar Port Development, and realignment of Phase-2 of the Karakoram Highway.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, made this announcement during a joint news conference held in Beijing.

They also pledged to enhance collaboration in various sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, Information Technology (IT), and industry as part of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with a focus on fostering growth, innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

They reached a consensus on finalising the modalities for third-party involvement in CPEC and expressed appreciation for China’s ongoing support and development assistance to Pakistan. Emphasising the significance of the Karakoram Highway as a vital link in the geographical connectivity between the two nations and a crucial component of CPEC, they agreed to initiate all-weather operations at the Khunjerab-Sost border crossing soon.

DPM Dar underscored the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, affirming mutual support on core issues and concerns, including sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He highlighted Pakistan’s concerns regarding regional peace and security stemming from India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir, urging resolution in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN Security Council resolutions.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on key matters such as Xinjiang, the South China Sea, and Taiwan. Regarding Afghanistan, both nations stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional development and called for action against terrorist groups operating in the region. Dar expressed condolences for the victims of a terrorist attack in Shangla, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s stance against bloc politics and advocated for constructive engagement among members of the international community.

Dar mentioned the upcoming celebration of the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan-China friendship, emphasizing its significance in global affairs and the development of both nations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Senator Dar’s visit, underlining the significance of his role as Deputy Prime Minister.

“The relationship between Pakistan and China is not only strategic but also deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect,” he remarked. He added: “This unbreakable bond serves as a pillar for regional peace and prosperity, growing ever stronger with time.”

Earlier, in a meeting with Dar, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan across various fields, including the economy, trade, and investment.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expediting CPEC projects for mutual prosperity and deepening the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

Dar once again condemned the Shangla attack and assured a zero-tolerance approach towards its perpetrators. He also commended the progress made by CPEC and expressed optimism about its positive impact on industry, agriculture, and mineral development in Phase-II. Discussions also touched upon enhancing connectivity through the Khunjerab border crossing and simplifying the visa regime between the two nations.