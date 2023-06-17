Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God ready to hit cinemas on Eid

It is indeed epochal to take into account the voices painting a melancholy picture of Pakistani cinema industry which beyond any doubt is in a parlous state, with serious concerns of business investments in film ventures. Indeed, it’s a tall order for the promoters of the film industry during these economic upheavals.

However, rising to the occasion within this misty environment, Uzair Zaheer Khan, is willing to do a roulette with the launch of the sequel, Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God, ready to hit the cinemas on Eid-ul-Azha. He wears the same cap of a producer, director and writer as he did for Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor.

“It was not an easy ride,” tells Khan, the brain behind the idea. “I started to make this sequel in 2019 and as luck would have it, the world was faced with pandemic “Covid-19” and things turned topsy-turvy. Once it started to settle down the hiatus was over, I had to restart all over again. The team I had assembled after spending umpteen hours on interviews, references and experiences had to be remobilized due to furlough in Covid-19 period,” informs Khan.

The launch delay of Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God encompassed many other factors apart from hunt for the professional Wizkid’s for the director. The project timelines and deadlines had to be redefined, the budget was realigned and the unpredictability factor of the pandemic was reassessed so it was a big gamble as things has changed drastically.

Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God took three years to complete and over 150 to 200 talented creative brains pooled into the project. Khan’s facial expressions ooze confidence in the sequel’s production, banking on the star-studded voice over cast in the likes of Bushra Ansari, Iqra Aziz, Humayun Saeed and Ali Zafar to name a few. “This time we were very fortunate. We have a really, really good cast not only in terms of voice but as human beings. Many celebs who rendered their voices for the film either didn’t charge or the ones who did, it was a heavily discount number. They just wanted to be part of this crusade for which I am greatly humbled,” he explains.

The voice over of Allahyar is of Anum Zaidi; Hero, Azfar Jafri; Aira the lead female is Iqra Aziz; the minister is Ali Zafar; Bush Princes, Meera Gee; Sage is Humayun Saeed and Bushra Ansari as Aunty Liz, whereas, there are also two cameo voice overs, one of Nadia Jamil and of Azlan. Music score too is star studded in the likes of Ali Zafar, Sanam Marvi, Ali Noor, Bushra Ansari and the band Grehan contributing with their respective vocals.

How is the prequel different from the sequel, I was intrigued to ask?

“It’s all a different league all together, very diversified. Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor was about wildlife and conservation, whereas, 100 flowers focus on climate change, environment and clean renewable energy. The other areas which the film pays special attention is on social inequality drawing parallels between injustice faced by the alien’s populace in the film, educating the children on subjects like deforestation, conservation of global energy, importance of trees and of course greener future, besides leaving words of wisdom for the audience to take home, Khan explains with sparkling eyes hidden behind his spectacles.

The film Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God’s audience is basically young adults as in last three years, Allahyar too has grown. He is no more the cute looking character tagging along Markhor but a more responsible and mature teenager cautious of the mother earth needs. This visual treat is the first Pakistani stereoscopic science-fiction 3D film packing a punch for good 90 minutes on the roll. The film is a complete entertainment package with adventure, comedy, action, thriller on a fast pace chase and a contagious musical fiesta. “Animated movies released in Pakistani cinemas are all in English so there is a relevant need for Urdu dialect for all and sundry not just the elite class,” informs the director.