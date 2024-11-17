Sion Ji and Dinara De Silva crowned champions at ITF Pakistan Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Sion Ji from Korea and Dinara De Silva from Sri Lanka claimed the boys and girls singles titles respectively at the ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery Mills World Junior Tennis Championship 2024 that culminated at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

In the boys’ singles final, Sion Ji outclassed China’s Xiuyuan Guo in an intense three-set battle, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. The girls’ singles final saw Dinara De Silva deliver a commanding performance to defeat Kazakhstan’s Karolina Ligai.

Pakistan also celebrated victory in the boys’ doubles final, where the duo of Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim triumphed over compatriots Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan and Abubakar Talha with a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-3.

Rashid Malik, Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), expressed gratitude to PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his team for organizing such a prestigious event. He extended thanks to the entire PLTA management and Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for their continuous and generous support of tennis.

Malik emphasized the importance of such tournaments in developing Pakistan’s junior players. “With events like this in every major city, our juniors can earn valuable international ranking points and excel in ATF and ITF tournaments globally. However, top-ranked young players need consistent support from the government and corporate sector to represent Pakistan in international events and bring glory to the country,” Malik added.

The closing ceremony was graced by Mr Waleed Zaman of Ali Embroidery as the chief guest, while Rashid Malik served as the guest of honour. The event also welcomed dignitaries like Col Zia-ud-din Tufail (R), SecretaryGeneral of PTF, former Davis Cuppers Hameed-ul-Haq and Inam-ul-Haq, and tennis enthusiasts including parents, coaches, and players.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Secretary Col Zia-ud-din Tufail congratulated all the winners and runners-up and wished them success in upcoming events. The tennis excitement continues as the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Championship kicked off, with the main rounds set to commence on Monday, November 18, 2024.