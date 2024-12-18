Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Sindh announces winter vacations for schools, colleges

NEWS WIRE
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Education Department on Tuesday announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private educational institutions across the province. According to a notification, the educational institutions in the province will observe winter vacation from December 22 to 31. “In pursuance of the decision taken in the Sub-Committee meeting of Steering Committee on Education, held on 25th January, 2024, under the Chairpersonship of Honorable Minister for Education Sindh, the Winter Vacation schedule for the academic session 2024 for all Public and Private Educational Institutions under the Administrative Control of College Education Deparament, Government of Sindh shall commence from 21st December, 2024 till 31st December, 2024,” stated the notification.

