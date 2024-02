KARACHI - The wife of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has donated a state-of-the-art ventila­tor to the Sindh Institute of Child Health in Korangi. This significant contribu­tion marks a milestone as the first of its kind ventila­tor to be introduced in both private and public sector hospitals across the coun­try, according to a news release on Saturday. The cutting-edge ventilator, im­ported from Switzerland, holds a remarkable value of Rs 10 million.