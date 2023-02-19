Share:

LAHORE - On the second day of Faiz Festival, the three halls of Al-Ham­ra, the literary booth, the art gallery and the lawns, emitted the fra­grance of the spring of Faiz Festival. The events started around 12 noon, more than 30 performances, dis­cussion sessions were held on the second day. Executive Director Al Hamra Zulfikar Ali Zul­fi while addressing the opening ceremony of Faiz Festival said that Al Hamra will leave no stone unturned to provide a literature-friendly environment to the guests and the public at Faiz Festival.