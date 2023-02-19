LAHORE - On the second day of Faiz Festival, the three halls of Al-Hamra, the literary booth, the art gallery and the lawns, emitted the fragrance of the spring of Faiz Festival. The events started around 12 noon, more than 30 performances, discussion sessions were held on the second day. Executive Director Al Hamra Zulfikar Ali Zulfi while addressing the opening ceremony of Faiz Festival said that Al Hamra will leave no stone unturned to provide a literature-friendly environment to the guests and the public at Faiz Festival.
