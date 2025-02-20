High-Priced Groceries

The rising prices of groceries have become a serious problem. Particularly during Ramadan, the cost of essential goods soars. For example, the price of sugar, previously Rs. 100 per kilogram, has now surged to Rs. 150. Inflation has made it difficult for people to afford even basic items like milk. Similarly, vegetables, fruits, and essential food products have become too expensive for individuals with low salaries.

When we go to the market to buy necessities such as rice, vegetables, and cooking oil, we are confronted with exorbitant prices. I urge the government of Balochistan to address this issue, reduce the high cost of essentials, and make them affordable for everyone.

ISHFAQ NAWAZ,

Khuzdar.