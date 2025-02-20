Pakistan receives over $100m FDI from China in Jan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $239 million in January 2025, with China emerging as the top investor, contributing 42.2% of the total inflows, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the month, FDI inflows from China stood at $100.8 million, while outflows were recorded at a mere $2.7 million, bringing the net FDI from China to $98.1 million. China’s Hong Kong also played a significant role, contributing $20.6 million in FDI, with $2.2 million in outflows, resulting in a net inflow of $20.4 million. Other major investors included the United Kingdom ($19.5 million), Switzerland ($17.2 million), the United States ($12.1 million), Kuwait ($3.9 million), and Malta ($3.8 million).

In the first seven months of FY25 (July–January), Pakistan received $2122.3 million ($2.1223 billion) FDI from all foreign investors; however with $ 598.7 million outflow the net FDI has stood at $1523.6 million ($1.5236 billion). In these seven months, Pakistan received a total FDI of $902.2 million from China. However, with outflows amounting to $268.6 million, the net FDI stood at $633.6 million. China maintained its position as the largest investor, accounting for the bulk of the investment. Comparatively, during the same period in FY24, Pakistan received $460.6 million in FDI from China, but outflows of $342.6 million resulted in a net FDI of just $118 million, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.