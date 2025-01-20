CNG stations across KP to remain closed till Jan 31

Peshawar - CNG stations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital Peshawar, have been closed until January 31.

According to an announcement issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of Internal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the CNG stations were closed under Section 144, starting from January 20.

The announcement stated that domestic consumers were experiencing a shortage of gas pressure, which led to the decision to keep CNG stations closed across the province until January 31.

This decision was made in response to the difficulties faced by domestic consumers due to the severe cold weather.