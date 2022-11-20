Share:

KARACHI-After launching the service in Karachi, the Sindh government on Saturday inaugurated the Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad.

Initially, the service will operate with just 10 busses. The route of the Peoples Bus Service will commence from Hatri bypass heading towards Hala Naka, Jail Chowrangi, Qasim Chowk, Wahdat Colony, Hussainabad Roundabout, Thandi Sarak and ending at Haider Chowk.

For the return journey, the bus route will commence from Haider Chowk as it makes its way back towards Hatri bypass.

Routes of the bus service will be further enhanced to include additional locations over time. The fare of the Peoples Bus Service is expected to be similar to the one in Karachi of Rs50.