Farmers advised to start early cotton sowing

FAISALABAD - The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to commence early sowing of cotton crops by availing special incentives package announced by the government for cultivation of cotton on five acres or more land.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz introduced a special package to encourage early cotton cultivation. Under this program, the farmers would receive Rs.25,000 if they cultivated cotton on five acres of their land. This amount would be transferred directly into their accounts via CM Punjab Kisan Card, he added. He said that the agriculture department also issued comprehensive recommendations for early cotton sowing and balanced application of fertilizers and other agrochemicals so that the growers could get maximum yield with minimum input cost.

He said that the span from February 15 to March 31 is considered most suitable for early cotton cultivation due to temperature conditions. Hence, the farmers are advised to start early sowing of cotton crops immediately and complete it timely for getting bumper production. He said that growers should use seed of only approved and certified triple-gene cotton varieties otherwise they may have to face financial loss due to application of glyphosate which can kill non-triple-gene plants. He said that 2.5 feet space between the rows and 1.5 to 2 feet space between the plants are imperative for proper plant growth. The growers should also use 4 to 6 kilograms seed per acre if they want to get 50 to 60 maunds production, he added.

About use of agrochemicals, he said that fertilizers play a pivotal role in increasing soil fertility if it were used proportionately because excessive use can cause destruction to the crop, he added. He advised that the farmers should apply 2 bags of DAP, 4.25 bags of Urea and 1.5 bag of SOP or 1.25 bag of MOP per acre for weak soil. In medium soil, the suggested fertilizer ratio is 1.75 bag of DAP, 3.75 bags of Urea and 1.5 bag of SOP or 1.25 bag of MOP per acre whereas for fertile soil, the advised quantity included 1.5 bag of DAP, 3.25 bags of Urea and 1.5 bag of SOP or 1.25 bag of MOP per acre, he added. He said that all phosphorus and potassium-based fertilizers along with one-fourth of the nitrogen fertilizer should be applied during land preparation while the remaining nitrogen fertilizer should be added in 4 to 5 installments throughout the growth period.

He also advised the growers to use organic manure and green manure along with chemical fertilizers to improve soil fertility and maximize crop production. He also urged farmers to take advantage of the early sowing period and prioritize cotton cultivation on maximum space of their land after harvesting canola, mustard and sugarcane crops. The growers could obtain better yield and maximum profits by enhancing production of their crops if they truly acted upon recommendations and suggestions of the agriculture experts, he added.