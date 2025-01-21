Tuesday, January 21, 2025
TDCP introduces double decker bus service in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab introduced double decker bus service to explore Faisalabad for the general public and students of schools, colleges and universities.

According to official sources on Monday, the main terminal of the bus is Bagh-e-Jinnah and it will cover a 28-km distance on various city roads. The estimated travel time will be 3-hours with one-and-a-half hours stay.

The ticket price general is Rs 500 and students /children under 19 is Rs 400. Friday and Sunday will be for the general public, however, the bus can move on other days also if its seats are filled.

The special booking for 60 seats in a bus for a student’s group will be in Rs 20,000 and for general public with family Rs 25,000 per tour. The TDCP also offered free travelling to Senior Citizens (65 plus) CNIC required, kids under-5 (FRC required) and disabled persons (card required).

Sukkur Police organise Blood Donation Camp

The route of the explore Faisalabad bus is main terminal (Bagh-e-Jinnah) to Serena hotel, Iqbal stadium, arts council, agriculture university, district council, Lyallpur museum, Allama Iqbal library, Clock Tower, Gumti, Chenab Club, railway station, Abdullahpur, canal road view, Fantasia Theme Park, Kashmir under-pass, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, Lyallpur Galleria, Government Municipal Degree College, Koh-e-Noor shopping mall, NFC Institute, D-ground, Chen One road, Jhal flyover, GTS chowk and Bagh-e-Jinnah. The buses can be booked by visiting WWW.TDCP.GOP.PK or cell number 0307-8777555 and 0300-7918456.

Our Staff Reporter

