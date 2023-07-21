Friday, July 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Umar (RA) observed

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-A large number of religious organizations in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on Thursday observed Yaum-e-Shahadat (the day of martyrdom) of Islam’s second Caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA).

They held seminars and meetings to highlight the different aspects of the life of Hazrat Umar (R.A) including his services to Islam and humanity. Speakers paid glowing tributes to second Caliph Hazrat Umar (RA) on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary. The Caliph (RA), the most powerful and influential Muslim caliph in history embraced martyrdom on 1st Muharram 23 AH.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023