Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Umar (RA) observed

SUKKUR-A large number of religious organizations in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on Thursday observed Yaum-e-Shahadat (the day of martyrdom) of Islam’s second Caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA).

They held seminars and meetings to highlight the different aspects of the life of Hazrat Umar (R.A) including his services to Islam and humanity. Speakers paid glowing tributes to second Caliph Hazrat Umar (RA) on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary. The Caliph (RA), the most powerful and influential Muslim caliph in history embraced martyrdom on 1st Muharram 23 AH.