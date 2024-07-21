Minister unveils plan to ensure food security, digitize agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive plan to ensure food security for future generations and highlighted the role of digital agriculture in improving crop management.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister highlighted the importance of adopting sustainable practices and innovative technologies to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The landmark initiative aims to combat climate change, water scarcity, and food shortages, posing a significant threat to the country’s food sovereignty, he added. Minister’ comprehensive strategy is seen as a beacon of hope for the sector’s revitalization and a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring a food-secure future for all.

He said that the time has come for us to rethink our approach and adopt policies that prioritize sustainability, efficiency, and innovation, adding, we must work together to create an environment that fosters growth, creates jobs, and improves lives. The minister argued that embracing technology and innovation is vital to transform the farming sector and meet the growing demands of a rising population.

“The traditional methods of farming are no longer sufficient to meet our needs, the minister said, adding, we must adopt scientific approaches to agriculture, leveraging technology and research to enhance crop yields, improve resource management, and promote sustainable practices.”

The minister also highlighted the sector’s contribution to employment and livelihoods, noting that millions of people depend on agriculture for their income.

“We must support our farmers and agricultural workers by providing them with the resources and infrastructure they need to thrive,” he said. The minister stressed that food security remains a top priority for the government, and that the agriculture sector is key to achieving this goal. “We must ensure that our agricultural practices are sustainable, productive, and efficient to meet the food needs of our growing population,” he said.

“The agriculture sector is the backbone of our economy and society,” the minister said, adding, we must recognize the sector’s value and work towards its sustainable development,” he further mentioned.

“We must also expand market access for our farmers, both domestically and internationally to ensure that they receive fair prices for their produce,” he stressed.