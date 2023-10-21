132KV grid station formally energised to supply power to Hattar SEZ

Peshawar - In a bid to ensure a continuous electricity supply for the industrial units in the zone and address the power- related concerns of investors, a 132 KV Grid Station in Hattar Special Economic Zone was officially inaugurated on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. Aamir Abdullah, the caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Newly Merged Districts Affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who served as the chief guest. Also in attendance were Javed Iqbal, CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), along with board members and representatives of the Hattar Industrial Association.

During the ceremony, Minister Abdullah underscored the grid station’s significance in resolving electricity-related issues for industrial units and pledged the provincial government’s commitment to address such problems for the benefit of the public and investors. He emphasized that their efforts would extend beyond infrastructure development to addressing other obstacles faced by investors and the general public.

Minister Abdullah also mentioned his discussions with the Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) regarding electricity wheeling charges, expressing optimism for a prompt resolution. He assured attendees of his dedication to addressing the concerns of industrialists in the zone.

The Minister commended the performance of KP-EZDMC and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and stressed the importance of their continued dedication to supporting industrial growth in the province. He vowed to leave no stone unturned in resolving the challenges faced by the industrial sector. CEO Javed Iqbal provided an overview of KP-EZDMC’s efforts and accomplishments in developing economic zones to attract domestic and foreign investments.