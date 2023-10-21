Police book PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat, 2 others under attempted murder charges

ISLAMABAD-Police booked PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat along with two of his unknown accomplices under multiple charges including attempted murder for trying to wheel a cop of Islamabad police to death besides hurling threats at him in a road rage incident, informed sources on Friday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Secretariat on complaint of Anti Riots Unit (ARU) Constable Javed Humayun under sections 324/ 352/ 506 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) However no arrest was made so far by the police as the PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat and his two crime partners went into hide to avoid arrest, they added.

According to sources, a constable of Islamabad police namely Javed Humayun lodged a complaint with PS Secretariat stating he was going to get photo copies of some officials documents on motorcycle when a speeding vehicle took a turn and he hardly managed to escape a fatal accident.

“A lawyer on board namely Sher Afzal Marwat started using abusive lanaguge against me. The lawyer also hurled threats of dire consequences,” the sources quoted the applicant as saying.

They said the applicant told police the vehicle sped away towards parking of Supreme Court of Paksitan where he also reached on motorcycle to ask the vehicle rider as to why they abused him despite of the fact they were on wrong. He mentioned Sher Afzal Marwat and his unknown accomplices attacked him and tortured him mercilessly.

The applicant appealed police to register case against the accused. Police filed a case against the accused and began investigation.