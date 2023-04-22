Share:

PESHAWAR - The exchange of sweet dishes including jalebi, gulab jamans and confectionary among rela­tives and friends were adding colors to Chand Raat celebra­tions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The boys and girls besides other family members ex­changed sweet dishes es­pecially prepared as special item for Chand Raat in Pe­shawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan and Nowshera districts on occa­sion of Eidul Fitr. Besides tra­ditional sweet cuisines, the faithful exchanged DI Khan’s Sohan halwa, Mardani peera and Charsadda Rajjar methai that enhanced spirit of friend­ship, love and warmth besides bringing relatives closers on Eid. Like other sweets, Pesha­wari jalebi sweet also attract­ed a large number of people ahead of Eid festival.

Being a popular sweet item of the subcontinent, Pesha­wari Jalebi is being preferred by a large number of people in Eid parties due to its unique taste, deliciousness and en­ergy perspective.

Commonly called Zalobay in Pashto, jalebi stalls estab­lished in almost all bazaars of the provincial capital attracted people belonging to all social class and ages including the government employees, se­nior citizens, women, youth and children.

Shopkeepers dealing with food services have setup spe­cial vendor jalebi and sweets stalls in front of their shops by making roaring bussiness on the eve of Eid.

The popular sweet of KP are being prepared with differ­ent ingredients with unique colours and designs catching consumers’ attention while passing through historic Qissa Khwani bazaar, Hashtnagri, Fawara Chowk and Gantagar bazars flooded with shoppers.

Qaiser Khan, a retired gov­ernment employee told APP at Qissa Khwani bazaar on Friday that jalebi and DI Khan sohan halwa was his favorite sweet items and his Eid was seemed incomplete without these popular food of Indo-Pakistan subcontinent.

“Peshawari jalebi and Mar­dani peera besides Gulab Ja­man are unique in its taste and sweetness. I have bought 10 kilograms Gulab Jaman includ­ing two KG for my two married daughter for Eid Milan tea par­ty,” he said, adding these sweet dish was being exchanged among relatives on Chand Raat that strengthening bonds of love and friendship on Eid.

The demands of Pakistani jalebi, gulab Jaman and DI Khan halwa are very high in Middle East, Afghanistan and Gulf countries due to its unique quality taste and en­ergy perspective.

The muslims in Pakistan, Iran and Banglash were fond of these sweet items especially during Eid Milan parties.