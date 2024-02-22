Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI Senator Faisal Javed surrenders to court

PTI Senator Faisal Javed surrenders to court
Ali Hamza
February 22, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  PTI Senator Faisal Javed, who has been in a hiding since May 9, 2023 riots, appeared at the District Judicial Complex, Is­lamabad, yesterday and sur­rendered himself in a court of Senior Sessions Judge Qudrat Ullah where he was declared a proclaimed offender. Fais­al Javed was declared a pro­claimed offender in FIR num­ber 308/2022 registered at Banigala Police Station in 2022. The case pertains to a fight that took place out­side Khan House Banigala. The court withdrew his sta­tus of proclaimed offender since he surrendered in the court. Charges will be framed at the next hearing. The case has been adjourned till March 13. Senator Faisal Javed was publicly seen in Islamabad af­ter May 9 with long hair and a beard.

Tags:

Ali Hamza

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708486742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024