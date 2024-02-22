PTI Senator Faisal Javed surrenders to court

ISLAMABAD - PTI Senator Faisal Javed, who has been in a hiding since May 9, 2023 riots, appeared at the District Judicial Complex, Is­lamabad, yesterday and sur­rendered himself in a court of Senior Sessions Judge Qudrat Ullah where he was declared a proclaimed offender. Fais­al Javed was declared a pro­claimed offender in FIR num­ber 308/2022 registered at Banigala Police Station in 2022. The case pertains to a fight that took place out­side Khan House Banigala. The court withdrew his sta­tus of proclaimed offender since he surrendered in the court. Charges will be framed at the next hearing. The case has been adjourned till March 13. Senator Faisal Javed was publicly seen in Islamabad af­ter May 9 with long hair and a beard.