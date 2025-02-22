Man arrested for throwing acid on ex-wife

Rawalpindi - Dhamial police here on Saturday arrested a man who earlier in the day threw acid on his former wife and her father on Chakri Road.

Sadaf Kanwal, 25, in her complaint to Dhamial police said that she got married to Muhammad Riaz in 2017. She obtained Khullah from a court of law as Riaz had been abusing and torturing her over domestic issues. She said that she had a son with Riaz.

She added that a court of law had directed Riaz to pay her Rs85,000 for expenditure. It was on January 21 that Riaz deposited first instalment and he had to pay the second one on Friday, February 21.

The victim further said that after divorce she had been living with her mother and her step father Hakim Khan. “Today, I along with my step father were travelling on our motorbike to collect the second instalment from Riaz in the court. When we reached close to SOS Village on Chakri Road, Riaz who was sitting behind an unknown man on a bike three acid on me and my father burning my arm and forehead and an arm and waist of my father,” she alleged.

The victim further said they fell from the bike and Riaz drove away with the unknown person. She said that the Rescue 1122 took them to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

In another case, Dhamial police arrested a man for killing two persons over a trivial issue on January 24 on Girja Road.

The police arrested Muhammad Ahsaan for killing Tayyab Bhatti, 54, and his son Wajahat Bhatti, 21, over the issue of Rs15,000 loan.

Tayyab and his son run a general store on Girja Road and Ahsaan and his brother Nasir had to pay the money as they were regular customers of the deceased.

In yet another murder case, Dhamial police arrested Usman Qadri, who has been absconding after killing his brother in law in Chak Jalal Din area on August 29, 2024.

Usman allegedly shot dead Muhammad Aqeel, husband of his sister, over the issue of not paying Rs45,000. The deceased has to pay the amount as the family had been collecting the money as monthly committee.