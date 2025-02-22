Following last week’s meeting in Riyadh between the U.S. Secretary of State and his Russian counterpart—a meeting that captured global attention and fuelled optimism for reconciliation between the two great powers and an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine—a question has been on many people’s minds: “Why does the world trust Riyadh?”

Why, for so many years, have countries—both from the East and the West—turned to Riyadh to resolve disputes, defuse tensions and crises, and help bring wars to an end? Some may argue that this is due to Saudi Arabia’s political weight. However, when even major world powers with significant political influence—some of whom are members of the UN Security Council and hold veto power—turn to Riyadh for assistance in ending conflicts and wars, it becomes evident that the matter goes beyond mere political clout.

Others may claim that the world trusts Saudi Arabia because of its strong economy and influential financial standing, which make it a powerful and widely accepted mediator. Yet, when we see other nations with far larger economies and GDPs that do not enjoy the same reputation and standing as Riyadh, we realise that this trust stems from deeper factors—ones that have been cultivated over time, not gained overnight.

The truth is that Saudi Arabia possesses immense political influence, making it a trusted mediator in resolving international disputes. However, this trust has not emerged from thin air; it is the result of decades of diplomatic efforts, during which Riyadh has demonstrated integrity, honesty, and a sincere commitment to achieving peace and stability—regionally and globally—even at great cost. The world trusts Riyadh because of its neutrality, fairness in handling various issues, and its ability to provide sustainable and just solutions. This has earned it the respect of opposing parties and made it a focal point for global diplomacy, where world leaders meet, seek its counsel, and rely on its contributions to resolving disputes and bridging differences. This, in turn, has made Riyadh an accepted and respected mediator by all conflicting sides.

And because history serves as the best witness, let’s look at some historical events that reinforce what we have discussed and answer the key question: “Why does the world trust Riyadh?”

For many years, Riyadh has played a crucial role in ending international conflicts. It was instrumental in bringing an end to Lebanon’s 15-year civil war through the “Taif Agreement” in 1989, which laid the foundation for peace and security in Lebanon. In 1990, Saudi Arabia stood firmly with Kuwait when it was invaded, helping repel the Iraqi aggression, restoring Kuwait’s sovereignty, and mobilising vast international support for its liberation. Riyadh also played a key role in reconciling Morocco and Algeria after years of political tension during the 1980s, leading to the restoration of diplomatic ties, the exchange of ambassadors, the reopening of borders, and the removal of travel visa requirements between the two neighbouring nations.

Moreover, in 1980, Saudi Arabia helped ease tensions between Syria and Jordan when the former Assad regime deployed over 20,000 troops and 600 tanks along the Jordanian border under the pretext that Jordan was harbouring Syrian opposition leaders. The crisis ended with Syria withdrawing its forces following diplomatic mediation led by the late Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Saud Al-Faisal, whose efforts helped defuse tensions and bolster regional stability.

These examples illustrate how Riyadh has leveraged its political influence, economic strength, and status as a major energy producer to halt wars, resolve conflicts, and defuse crises between nations. This has granted Riyadh a unique position of influence, allowing it to act as a neutral and trustworthy mediator that enjoys the respect of both governments and people worldwide.

Additionally, Riyadh has played a vital role in hosting peace conferences and interfaith dialogues, spearheading peace initiatives that reaffirm its role as a global advocate for peace and stability. Through these efforts, Riyadh has cemented its position as a credible and trusted force for peace—one that the world continues to rely on.

Dr. Naif Alotaibi

The writer is the Saudi Press Attachè.